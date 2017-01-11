This article is cont­ributed by Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis information resource. For more information please visit Leafly.

Things you wouldn’t expect the world’s first cannabis product commercial to contain: an original soundtrack, an adorable keeshond pup, a woman attempting to clean the patio with paper towels, subtle kung-fu-inspired sound effects, the phrase “fuck yes,” and a man taking his pants off.

Mirth Provisions says the 93-second commercial for its cannabis-infused Legal sodas is the first of its kind worldwide, and so far no one’s disputed that claim. In it, you’ll find 32 reveling Portlanders, nine instances of hipster facial hair (totally subjective), eight pairs of hipster glasses, six readily apparent tattoos, five floral-print button-ups, four close-up guitar shots, three backwards hats, two Mason jars, and one set of gages, all at one rollicking Portland backyard barbecue. Hence why this feels like a Portlandia sketch. It’s filmed in the Rose City, set to an ironic original jam, and directed by Portland-based, fabulously coiffed indie musician and filmmaker James Westby (who’s also the frontman onstage).