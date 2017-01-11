Food & Drink

Make the Right First Impression With Your Educated Beer Order

By Published On 07/27/2016 By Published On 07/27/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

If you break into a cold sweat at the thought of making an educated beer decision while looking at a seemingly never-ending tap list, then have no fear because Casually Explained has you covered. In his latest video he takes you through the dos and don’ts of ordering the perfect beer on a first date. So take a deep breath, put down that Sex on the Beach, and feel confident while sipping your Belgian-style IPA.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Wake Up Machine Will Get You The F*ck Up
Thrillist Studios

related

READ MORE
Here's What It'd Be Like to Live with Cookie Lyon
Thrillist Studios

related

READ MORE
Here's What It Would Be Like to Live With Anthony Bourdain
Thrillist Studios

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like