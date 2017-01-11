Make the Right First Impression With Your Educated Beer Order

If you break into a cold sweat at the thought of making an educated beer decision while looking at a seemingly never-ending tap list, then have no fear because Casually Explained has you covered. In his latest video he takes you through the dos and don’ts of ordering the perfect beer on a first date. So take a deep breath, put down that Sex on the Beach, and feel confident while sipping your Belgian-style IPA.
