This Just In: North Koreans Love Beer Festivals Just as Much as You

At a time when microbreweries are popping up faster than you can say bourbon barrel-aged imperial coffee porter, a new beer festival is not exactly newsworthy. Except, of course, when the country behind it isn't known for its bustling craft beer scene but for what President Obama called "a government that would rather starve its people than change."

That's right, a day before accusing the US of trying to infiltrate state lines and promising that it's "fully ready to deal a merciless and annihilating blow to the enemy if they make even the slightest provocation," the good ol' Democratic People's Republic of Korea (aka North Korea) threw its first-ever beer bash. The open-air festival kicked off Friday in the capital city of Pyongyang with a two-hour complimentary tasting for 200 lucky drinkers before opening up to the public for a 20-day run. The first day drew a full 800 residents, tourists, and whoever else woke up thinking, "You know what I want to do today? Hit up a beer festival in North Korea."