5 Reasons Riesling Is the Best Wine for Food Pairing

Its acidity is the key to its adaptability

When a wine is looking to shack up with a particular dish, acidity is its wingman. It can hold its own against the spicy kick of Indian food. It can soften the appearance of acid in a dish, so it’ll help balance against the puckering tartness of lemon chicken. It can also cut right through the savory, fatty elements in a creamy carbonara. The acidity is what helps cleanse your palate in between bites -- and Riesling has the highest acidity of any white grape -- making it the perfect white to pair with food.

Brian says: “The acid adds a zing. If you have a herb crusted flavor with lemon in there, that can kind of cover up some of the lemon. When you taste it with the Riesling, some of that acidity will hit with the lemon in the chicken and elevate it quite a bit. High acidity is going to actually wash your palate and get you ready for the next bite of food.”