One day many, many, years from now, I'll tell my grandkids, Zap, Pop, and Chrome (in the future, names will be extremely futuristic), "Back in my day, I had to walk 1km up a hill covered in white, condensed water" (in the future, snow will not exist due to global warming and lack of bees, and we will have switched to the metric system) "just to play flip cup with my best buddies during my college years."

After explaining what college was (all education will be served in viral baby elephant videos via VR implants) their wide eyes will gaze up at me in my hover chair, and ask, "Why grandperson, why?"(gender does not exist in the future). I'll tell them: