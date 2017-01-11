How to Talk Your Way Past the Bouncer, Every Time

Rip your bribe money in half. Seriously.

Money is, of course, the ultimate motivator. And in this case, simple bribery may be the cleanest path to your entrance. How can you ensure the bouncer won't just pocket your bills and leave you hanging like yesterday's laundry? It's better to be smart than smooth, guys.

"This is something I use myself pretty frequently, when I'm out trying to get a good table at a restaurant, or whatever. Instead of just handing the 'gatekeeper' a bill, rip it in half first. Make sure they know you have the other half. It's obviously implied you will give them the other half when you get in. This creates a relationship, and a sense of collaboration between the two of you. They know you need to work together in order to make that bill worth something. It will also set you apart from the troves of people waving bills like pork chops in front of a dog," Voss said.