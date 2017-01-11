Food & Drink

Craft Beer Story Time: Sam Calagione, Founder and Brewer of Dogfish Head

Sam Calagione, the founder and brewer of Delaware's world-class Dogfish Head beer, swung by our test kitchen for a tasting of some of his newest brews, plus a candid conversation about his two decades in business with Thrillist's Dave Infante.

Watch the interview above to get a detailed look at a few of Dogfish Head's award-winning beers from the man who makes 'em, and to get the low-down on his latest creation -- raw, in-shell smoked oysters created specially for the brewery's restaurant, Chesapeake and Maine.

Bonus!: At the end of the interview, find out how to enter for a chance to win a killer craft beer prize pack, including 2 VIP tickets to Dogfish Head's Analog-A-Go-Go, a celebration of beer, music, and the spirit of independence.

