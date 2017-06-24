RedHot Recipes
Spicy Surf N' Turf Bloody Mary Is Your Entire Brunch in a Glass

06/23/2017
A standard Bloody Mary recipe takes a fiery turn when you use Frank’s RedHot Sauce to give it extra kick, then add herbal skewers of shrimp, scallops, and bone-in chicken wings, all  tossed in buttery homemade buffalo sauce using liberal doses of Frank’s. Oh, and don’t worry, there are pan-fried meatballs, too, with the hot sauce already in 'em. Add some olives and cornish pickles, and you’ve got yourself a cold drink with a hot kick. Watch the video above for the full recipe.

Spicy Surf N' Turf Bloody Mary

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup tomato juice
  • 1 teaspoon celery salt
  • 1 teaspoon celery seed
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon olive juice
  • 1 teaspoon rosemary, minced
  • Black pepper to taste
  • 12 dashes Frank's RedHot
  • ½ lime, zested and juiced
  • ½ lemon, zested and juiced
  • 1½ oz vodka
  • 1 stick of celery, for garnish
  • 1 black olive, for garnish
  • 1 green olive, for garnish
  • 1 pickle, for garnish

Directions:

  • Fill 22 oz glass with ice
  • Stir all ingredients separately
  • Pour bloody mary mix into glass
  • Add surf n' turf skewers (recipes below)
  • Garnish with olives, pickle, and a celery stick

Meatballs

Ingredients:

  • ¼ lb ground beef
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons Frank's RedHot
  • 1 cup canola oil 

Directions:

  • Mix together in a bowl, ground beef, egg, bread crumb, Frank's RedHot, Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper
  • Form into 1 oz balls
  • Place in a pan with 1 cup of canola oil, heat to medium
  • Cook on all sides for about 8-10 mins
  • Drain and cool
  • Recipe makes 10 meatballs; use 2 per bloody mary

Surf n' turf skewers

Ingredients:

  • 2 jumbo shrimp
  • 2 jumbo scallops
  • 2 chicken wings
  • 2 meatballs
  • 1 sprig rosemary, peeled and cut on an angle for skewer
  • 1 stalk lemongrass, cut on an angle for skewer

Directions:

  • Preheat grill to 400º F
  • Salt and pepper proteins to taste
  • Add chicken to grill, cook to internal temp of 165º F
  • Add scallops to grill, cook to 130º F
  • Add shrimp to grill, cook to 130º F
  • Remove all proteins from grill and let cool
  • Toss in wing sauce (recipe below)
  • With the trimmed rosemary, skewer the shrimp and scallops
  • With the lemon grass, skewer the meatballs then the wings

Buffalo sauce

Ingredients:

  • ⅓ cup Frank's RedHot
  • ½ stick butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon dried thyme

Directions:

  • In a large bowl, mix melted butter, Frank's RedHot, and dried thyme
  • Add cooked wings, scallops, and shrimp
  • Toss to coat 