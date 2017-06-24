Spicy Surf N' Turf Bloody Mary Is Your Entire Brunch in a Glass

A standard Bloody Mary recipe takes a fiery turn when you use Frank’s RedHot Sauce to give it extra kick, then add herbal skewers of shrimp, scallops, and bone-in chicken wings, all tossed in buttery homemade buffalo sauce using liberal doses of Frank’s. Oh, and don’t worry, there are pan-fried meatballs, too, with the hot sauce already in 'em. Add some olives and cornish pickles, and you’ve got yourself a cold drink with a hot kick. Watch the video above for the full recipe.
Spicy Surf N' Turf Bloody Mary
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup tomato juice
- 1 teaspoon celery salt
- 1 teaspoon celery seed
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon olive juice
- 1 teaspoon rosemary, minced
- Black pepper to taste
- 12 dashes Frank's RedHot
- ½ lime, zested and juiced
- ½ lemon, zested and juiced
- 1½ oz vodka
- 1 stick of celery, for garnish
- 1 black olive, for garnish
- 1 green olive, for garnish
- 1 pickle, for garnish
Directions:
- Fill 22 oz glass with ice
- Stir all ingredients separately
- Pour bloody mary mix into glass
- Add surf n' turf skewers (recipes below)
- Garnish with olives, pickle, and a celery stick
Meatballs
Ingredients:
- ¼ lb ground beef
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons Frank's RedHot
- 1 cup canola oil
Directions:
- Mix together in a bowl, ground beef, egg, bread crumb, Frank's RedHot, Cajun seasoning, salt and pepper
- Form into 1 oz balls
- Place in a pan with 1 cup of canola oil, heat to medium
- Cook on all sides for about 8-10 mins
- Drain and cool
- Recipe makes 10 meatballs; use 2 per bloody mary
Surf n' turf skewers
Ingredients:
- 2 jumbo shrimp
- 2 jumbo scallops
- 2 chicken wings
- 2 meatballs
- 1 sprig rosemary, peeled and cut on an angle for skewer
- 1 stalk lemongrass, cut on an angle for skewer
Directions:
- Preheat grill to 400º F
- Salt and pepper proteins to taste
- Add chicken to grill, cook to internal temp of 165º F
- Add scallops to grill, cook to 130º F
- Add shrimp to grill, cook to 130º F
- Remove all proteins from grill and let cool
- Toss in wing sauce (recipe below)
- With the trimmed rosemary, skewer the shrimp and scallops
- With the lemon grass, skewer the meatballs then the wings
Buffalo sauce
Ingredients:
- ⅓ cup Frank's RedHot
- ½ stick butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon dried thyme
Directions:
- In a large bowl, mix melted butter, Frank's RedHot, and dried thyme
- Add cooked wings, scallops, and shrimp
- Toss to coat