Quick! Somebody's Giving Away a Baby Grand Piano Cooler!

New Yorkers -- or those in possession of an extremely fast helicopter capable of lifting large cargo -- drop everything you're doing right now. Because there's a grand piano up for grabs. A grand piano that's also a cooler. And it's free.



That's right. As first reported by Brokelyn, some brilliant mind had the incredible idea to transform a grand piano into a fully functioning cooler able to hold about 100 beers. And now, he's going to bequeath it to some lucky bastard on Craigslist. Obviously, all the strings and crap had to be gutted, so it doesn't actually play music. But that's a small price to pay for perhaps the coolest cooler you'll ever see. And, again, it's free.



And if you're thinking, "Where the hell would I put this thing?" think about the looks of amazement you'd get if you went rolling up to a tailgate party and unloaded a goddamn piano into the middle of a parking lot, right next to the grill (that, friends, is duality!). Picture, if you will, a future where you and your cooler are always invited to weddings as dates together, just to class the joint up with that sweet, classy booze closet that once probably played Mendelssohn's "Wedding March."



Is it gone? Maybe (nobody ever answers my Craigslist messages anymore... apparently there's no such thing as a "casual" encounter). But the post is still up and being updated, so there's still hope. Go now! You can figure out where to stash the gigantic thing later.