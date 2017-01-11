There's an Easy Way to Get Free Starbucks

There is a better way to get a free drink at Starbucks than giving a barista puppy dog eyes until they take pity on you and give you a leftover latte. It turns out the coffee giant has an incredible free refill policy, giving thirsty customers more drink for their buck.
Melody Overton, a Starbucks superfan and blogger, recently discussed the company's refill policy on her blog, and revealed it's a little bit tricky. But basically, if you order any drink on the menu (so not a bottled drink from the refrigerated case) and consume it in the store, once you're done, you're eligible for a free refill of any hot/iced coffee or hot/iced/shaken tea of the same size as your first drink. If you're someone who likes sitting in Starbucks to get work done or hang out, this is a great way to save a few dollars.
What this refill policy doesn't mean is that you can order a Frappuccino and get another Frappuccino once you're done. But you could potentially order a Frappuccino, and get a free iced tea if you're someone who doesn't want to have to choose between coffee and tea.
Oh, and make sure you have a Starbucks Card in your hand or on the mobile app before you try asking for a free refill, or the deal doesn't work. And if you're unsure of what to order at Starbucks, check out what the baristas say are their favorites.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.