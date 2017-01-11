There's an Easy Way to Get Free Starbucks

There is a better way to get a free drink at Starbucks than giving a barista puppy dog eyes until they take pity on you and give you a leftover latte. It turns out the coffee giant has an incredible free refill policy, giving thirsty customers more drink for their buck.

Melody Overton, a Starbucks superfan and blogger, recently discussed the company's refill policy on her blog, and revealed it's a little bit tricky. But basically, if you order any drink on the menu (so not a bottled drink from the refrigerated case) and consume it in the store, once you're done, you're eligible for a free refill of any hot/iced coffee or hot/iced/shaken tea of the same size as your first drink. If you're someone who likes sitting in Starbucks to get work done or hang out, this is a great way to save a few dollars.