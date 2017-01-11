Why You Freeloaders Don't Deserve Free Wi-Fi at Coffee Shops

Obviously there's certainly a space for Wi-Fi in coffee shops, BUT NOT ALL COFFEE SHOPS NEED Wi-Fi.

That's the problem. Showing up and demanding an amenity is the epitome of how to be a shitty customer to service workers and restaurant owners. It's like getting pissed that every restaurant in the world doesn't have French fries just because McDonald's has them and there are hundreds of thousands of McDonald's locations. It doesn't add up. It's spoiled.

And it's illogical -- a perfect encapsulation of when the customer is in fact, not right. It's making cafe owners scared to not offer Wi-Fi. Is that the kind of economic landscape we want to live in? Where business owners can't even choose to run their shops they way they wish? It's not like they are cutting off the lights and leaving you sipping your java in pitch black. You don't need your coffee shop to serve Wi-Fi any more than you need it to serve cheeseburgers.