The Fall Beer Everybody Should Be Drinking

For beer lovers, fall is the magical time of year when the hop cone -- the flower on the Humulus lupulus, aka the magical hop plant -- is ready to be harvested. Something like 99% of beer is made with the dried form of hops. But when the cool weather starts to blow in, fresh green hops offer brewers the chance to put out regional beers that are rare and delicate: fresh-hop beers.

Fresh-hop beers were born in the Pacific Northwest, where Oregon and Washington, along with Idaho, farms produce about 98% of America's hops. During the annual hop harvest, most of the haul is dried out in a process that concentrates their bitterness, making them more shelf-stable for the rest of the year.