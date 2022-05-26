Perfect Your Frozen Drinks With These Surefire Blender Tips

How to make frozen drinks at home

As the weather heats up and you are looking for a fun and easy way to cool off and serve a crowd with ease, there is no better place to turn than a frozen or blended cocktail. If you are new to making them, start with a simple classic that you already enjoy—be it a margarita, daiquiri, whiskey sour, or caipirinha. Experiment with adding fresh fruits or frozen purees to pump up the flavor—try Perfect Puree or Boiron, which both stock everything from conventional to exotic fruits such as assorted berries, bananas, guava, or even dragonfruit.

First things first, get your ice right. Crushed or pebbled ice is best, as it breaks down faster and more readily to freeze into a uniform product. The longer you run a blender, the more heat from the motor will transfer to the drink. Richard advises checking the recipe to make sure you are using the correct amount—most servers call for half a scoop, and may ask you to pour the mixture over additional crushed ice.

“If you don’t own one of those fancy pellet machines and happen to live near a Sonic, then you may be in luck,” Richard says. “Some locations sell bags of ice, which is a step up from what you can get at the deli or grocery store. It’s a hack I picked up from a bartender while doing a pop up in Nashville. Don’t tell them I sent you.”

Similar to the “dry shake” used in cocktails that incorporate egg whites, blend your ingredients without ice first. “Certain frozen drinks will call for raw sugar, mint leaves, or fruit chunks,” he says. “A dry blend will thoroughly incorporate these ingredients before the freezing process happens.”

The whole point of a frozen drink is that it’s frozen, and thus best enjoyed as cold as possible. With that in mind, everything involved in the drink should be super cold. Keep your glassware in the freezer. If you are incorporating berries or other fruit, freeze them beforehand. This will also minimize their water content, and help you avoid unwanted additional dilution—no one enjoys a watered down drink. Maybe most importantly, keep your spirits in the freezer, too, if you want a “tongue-stingily cold daiquiri.”

Now that you are armed with a little background on how blended cocktails became a thing and are now back on the scene, and have a few expert tips on hand to work into your drink-making repertoire, you are all set for a summer of frozen drink bliss.