The Frozen Jungle Bird Is the Only Tropical Drink You Need

Unless you live on a tropical island with access to tons of booze -- or work at a great Tiki bar -- chances are your best homemade frozen Tiki drink involves dumping rum in a Slurpee and calling it a day. This cocktail, however, will make you a regular Don the Beachcomber, and includes ample down time while the freezing happens so you can actually, you know, comb some beaches. That’ll work up a thirst. Luckily, when you get home, you’ve got something way better than a boozy Slurpee to help you out.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.