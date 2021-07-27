Meet The New Frozen Wine Cocktails That Aren’t Frosé

When frozen rosé, or frosé, hit the U.S. bar scene several years ago, it was like a pink tide that was seemingly never swept away. Ushered in by a collective love for the blush-tinted wine from which it’s made, frosé became the unofficial beverage of the summer, with bartenders across the country throwing fruit into the mix, adding more booze, serving them in adult Capri Sun packs, and blending them up with peach liqueur.

For years, frosé has thrived in the frozen beverage scene without any apparent competition, but it may have finally met its match as bars and restaurants around the country step up their game—incorporating riesling, champagne, moscato, beaujolais, and more into a quickly forming new guard of refreshing, frozen wine beverages.

Perhaps the most crushable of the new frozen wine cocktail iterations is Thief’s friesling, which is served in a ridged highball-esque glass with a skewer of frozen grapes that effectively mimic the look of a classic martini. While still looking thoroughly refreshing, the presentation is arguably more refined than that of your standard frosé.

“I just felt like I was seeing [frosé] everywhere,” says John McNulty, who owns the Brooklyn, New York bar. “I’m not a frosé hater, but I just feel like it kind of got overdone and no one tried to do anything else. So, we had an idea—I thought riesling would be a really good kind of reprieve.”

McNulty of Thief says that he was drawn towards using riesling for his new signature cocktail thanks to its unique aromatics, fruit forwardness, and a crisp, refreshing balance that it brings to the mix.

But there’s some pretty stiff competition for the frozen wine crown, like at the recently unveiled Soda Club natural wine bar in Manhattan’s East Village. There, two of the three frozen wine cocktails call upon alternative wines, like an orange creamsicle drink that utilizes orange wine syrup, peach, and coconut cream, or the sangria slushie with salted mango and banana.