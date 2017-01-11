Everything You Need to Know About the World's Most Important Beers

We live in a wonderful time of international relations… in the beer aisle. We've got beer from all over the world at our disposal, ranging in style from fizzy yellow lagers to complex stouts, sours, and beyond. It's amazing. But also a little bit intimidating -- and a lot confusing.

In order to demystify the beer aisle, we've pieced together guides to basically all the beer styles you're likely to encounter, based on their countries of origin. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about every beer that matters, from what it is to what to eat with it.