Food & Drink

Everything You Need to Know About the World's Most Important Beers

By Published On 10/06/2016 By Published On 10/06/2016
world beer
Oren Aks/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

We live in a wonderful time of international relations… in the beer aisle. We've got beer from all over the world at our disposal, ranging in style from fizzy yellow lagers to complex stouts, sours, and beyond. It's amazing. But also a little bit intimidating -- and a lot confusing.

In order to demystify the beer aisle, we've pieced together guides to basically all the beer styles you're likely to encounter, based on their countries of origin. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about every beer that matters, from what it is to what to eat with it.

american beer
Oren Aks/Thrillist

United States

The youngest country on this rundown is also responsible for some of beer's most popular varieties, from American IPAs to ambers and cream ales. Learn about America's contributions to the world of beer right here.

Belgian beer
Oren Aks/Thrillist

Belgium

Belgium might also be known for lace and giving us the star of Hard Target, but it's also home to a centuries-old tradition of brewing that has been emulated and embraced the world over. Learn all about Belgian beer's wonder right here.

German beer
Oren Aks/Thrillist

Germany and the Czech Republic

Brewing everything from Pilsners to Oktoberfests and goses, Germany and the Czech Republic churn out the kinds of beers best enjoyed in gigantic steins, beers steeped in years of tradition and strict rules. They're also some of the most respected beers in the world. Find out all about das beer right here.

British beer
Oren Aks/Thrillist

England and Ireland

Contrary to our constant punchlines, it's not all warm pints and footie across the pond. From the original IPA to browns and stouts, these beers helped lay the blueprints for more aggressive American craft. Everything you need to know about 'em is right here.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Zach Mack is Thrillist's contributing beer writer, the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in NYC, a newly minted Certified Cicerone, and nothing else. Follow him @zmack.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
30 Things No One Over 30 Should Do in a Bar

related

READ MORE
How an Energy Drink You’ve Never Heard Of Took Over the US Military

related

READ MORE
Fireball Now Makes Boxed Whiskey, AKA Franzia for Frat Bros

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like