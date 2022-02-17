How Gary Carmichael Became a Five-Borough King

JdB: And who is Gary Carmichael?

GC: He’s a sharp-dressed man. He’s a gentleman. He likes to open doors for women. He treats women with respect. Gary is the perfect guy without all the toxic traits. Drag queens celebrate women, but then drag kings usually what they wind up doing is making fun of men, and that doesn’t go over well with the general populace. But Gary is the type of guy that could exist, and probably does exist. Gary can also be whatever he wants to be, but he’s always polished. He’s always entertaining and he always gives 110% every time he steps on stage.

JdB: What’s a Gary Carmichael show usually like?

GC: A lot of R&B and soul from the ’70s. A lot of lip synching. He doesn’t dance a lot. Even though I’ve been doing drag for seven years, I haven’t had my own show. I’ve been booked in a lot of guest spots. I’ve been part of Bushwig.

But I’ve never had my own show, and I would think part of the reason why is that bar managers don’t think they would be able to make money off a drag king show because unfortunately drag kings are still fighting for acceptance. We still haven’t gotten the opportunities to shine that much. Some of them get discouraged and they only perform in certain areas of the city and in certain clubs and they don’t branch out. I’m one of the few that regularly performs in Manhattan. I’ve also performed in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Staten Island. Most of the kings only stay in Brooklyn because they feel safe.

And I can understand. But you also have to take risks and step into the lions. I did that a few times at Barracuda and one of those times a guy spat at me and said, “I’m more of a man than you are!” That was his nice little comment.