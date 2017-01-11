German and Czech Beers That Changed the World

When you're talking about the things countries have contributed to beer, it would be hard to overstate what Germany and the Czech Republic have brought to the table. But like Shakespeare, the Bill of Rights, or the instructions on your cheap fireworks, simply knowing that something is important isn't the same as understanding exactly why. Or, you know, what the hell you're getting.

Being up on your German and Czech beer styles is fundamental to brew education, and even though getting started is as easy as ordering a stein or pint down at the biergarten, it helps to brush up a bit on your facts. Following the guidelines of the prestigious Beer Judge Certification Program, here's the skinny on the most influential German and Czech styles on the market.