Why does it still matter 500 years later?

The Reinheitsgebot has its detractors. It’s been criticized as limiting what German bier makers can do, and those criticisms have merit: with less options for what can be put into beers, there’s no room for fruit beers or lambics, sours or chocolate stouts. But these limitations forced brewers into perfecting the techniques that made their individual beers unique, to bring out the nuances and particularities of their beer. The restriction, many argue, elevated beer making into an art form.

“It’s made German bier what it is, and German Bier is the symbol for beer around the world," says beer expert and Tasting Whiskey author Lew Bryson. "Germany has a huge national holiday for bier: It’s iconic, more than any other beer, besides maybe Guinness. It’s the beer that conquered the world.“

This variation leads to beers you’ve had, but wouldn’t necessarily know. The pilsner (or pilsener) style, though originally Czech, is the most popular style of German lager, and the most recognizable and popular style of beer in the world. It’s the traditional pale lager that most people associate with a light beer. A Helles is similar, but with less hops. Styles like bocks and doppelbocks are darker, maltier lagers; it’s cheating a bit, but the coloring made from malted barley still adheres to the law.