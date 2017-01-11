German Beers Allegedly Contain Scary Amounts of Weed Killer

There's this palpable sense that European countries like Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany just know what they're doing when it comes to producing beers. They produce the Lord's nectar for the pure sake of enjoyment, and their drinkers do just that. But a recent study suggests German beers aren't actually so pure -- in fact, they contain frightening levels of weed killer.

According to a report by the Munich Environmental Institute, all of Germany's 14 most popular beers contain higher traces of glysophate than what regulations permit for regular drinking water. If you're unfamiliar with glysophate (i.e. you're a normal person), it's the chemical in Roundup that kills the dandelions that grow between cracks in your grandparents' driveway. And if you're unfamiliar with the permissible amount of glysophate in drinking water (i.e. you're a normal person), it's 0.1 micrograms per liter. If you're unfamiliar with what a microgram is, I can't help you.