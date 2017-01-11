Get Ready To Celebrate -- It's Jack Daniel's 150th Anniversary

Then give it up for his hometown -- Lynchburg, Tennessee

There’s a reason they say, “If you get a person to Lynchburg for a day, they will be a Jack Daniel’s drinker for life.” (Not that you can actually drink Jack Daniel’s in Lynchburg -- the township is dry, ironically!) The town’s identity is defined by its history with the Daniel family, from its 150-year-old distillery, the Lynchburg Hardware & General store that helped the Daniel’s family make a living during Prohibition, and the grave of Jack himself.



And while the whiskey had an impact on the town’s history, the town itself quite literally had an effect on the whiskey. Mr. Daniel chose the land on which he built the distillery because of its access to the Cave Spring Hollow, the town’s greatest natural resource. Not only does the pure spring water contain minerals that help shape the whiskey’s distinct flavor, the limestone in the cave filters out iron, which would make for a gross-tasting finished product. If you can’t get down to Lynchburg for a day, the least Jack Daniel’s can do is to invite you to come down to the General Store Pop-Up for a virtual reality tour of the town. The best part is -- these towns ain’t dry.