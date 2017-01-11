This Is Starbucks' Healthiest Holiday Drink

If you spent the better part of fall making yourself sick on Pumpkin Spice Lattes, you're in luck: Starbucks just brought back its annual holiday drink menu, which means a whole new set of drinks to swap into your rotation. As always, this year’s crop is once again teeming with all the sugary-sweet concoctions we know and love (Eggnog Latte? Check. Chestnut Praline Latte? That's back, too). But as tempting as they may be, these seasonal drinks are just one of a zillion holiday treats determined to turn those toned abs into a shaking bowl of jelly.

While it's the season to indulge, not every drink needs to demolish all the hours you spent sweating away in Jazzercise class. None of Starbucks' holiday drinks are healthful per se, though some are definitely healthier than the rest. Stick with a tall (12oz) Gingerbread Latte if you want your liquid holiday fix without an extra shot of guilt.