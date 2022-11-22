Light Up Sagittarius Season with This Flaming Cocktail

Symbolized by a centaurian archer, Sagittarius is a sign that’s always looking forward, eager for the next adventure. Lasting from November 22 through December 21, this mutable fire sign closes out autumn and ushers us through the holiday season.

Known for its burning curiosity and on a constant quest for learning, Sagittarius season is an ideal time to take in your progress from the last year. Consider what worked and what didn’t, who supported you along the way, and slowly begin retracting that bow to line up your next shot. Sagittarius is bold and brave, and this could be a time to challenge yourself to think big—even if your own dreams intimidate you.

Also fitting for the holiday season, Sagittarius sure knows how to have a good time. This is a sign that understands the importance of fun and how letting go of our constant to-do lists can leave room for inspiration and creativity to enter the picture. As we enjoy some much-needed time off and spend more time with family and friends, you might lead a Sagittarian-inspired circle where each person shares something they’re proud of accomplishing this year, and something they hope to pursue in the next.

Should you decide to take up this activity, we suggest mixing up this Goblet of Fire cocktail to kick things off with a bang. The Harry Potter–inspired drink evokes the holidays with cinnamon and spiced rum, and its fiery top is a dramatic homage to Sagittarius’ unextinguishable spark of wisdom.