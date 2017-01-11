The Goose Island Barrel-Aged Beers You Aren't Drinking (But Should Be)

If you're a craft beer drinker, odds are you've at least heard of Goose Island's highly coveted Bourbon County Stout. Despite an infection recall that impacted last year's batch, these barrel-aged beauties are the kind of beer that nerds like me snatch up and stash away each November so we can bring them to nerd gatherings and nerd out over them the way nerds just love to do. Needless to say, Goose Island basically leads the pack when it comes to the world of whiskey-soaked wood.

But have you ever tried one of Goose's "Sour Sisters"? If not, you should definitely get on that. This tart, incredibly complex fleet contains, hands down, some of the company's tastiest brews. They're loaded with fresh fruit sourced from the same Michigan farm and aged in all sorts of barrels -- including wine and tequila -- which makes for very distinctive flavors and mouthfeels. All the mouthfeels.