Taste the Bubbly Side of Australia’s Gold Coast with the Grand Jewel Cocktail

Australia’s Gold Coast is an incomparable destination for sand, surf, and sunshine, but it’s not considered a breeding ground for top-notch cocktails (unless cloying margaritas and neon daiquiris are your jam). Thankfully, the Lobby Bar at the Langham Hotel is doing its part to change all that.

When the Langham Gold Coast opened in early 2022, bar manager Roman Devchich took it upon himself to create a signature sipper worthy of the scenery. A certain degree of sophistication was obligatory, but not so much as to alienate the notoriously cheeky Australian beachgoers. To Devchich, it’s important that the bar creates “an experience rather than just a drink. We love to add a playful element to our bartending and engage with our guests.”

That’s where the bubble guns come in. The Grand Jewel cocktail, Devchich’s take on a French 75, features Australian dry gin, Champagne, Italian herbal liqueur, and housemade syrup with local hibiscus, all beneath a berry-infused smoke bubble. “You’ll often see our team walking the floor with the Grand Jewel smoke bubble gun releasing some smoke bubbles for guests to pop mid-air. It’s a real hit,” he says.

As is the drink itself, which marries the sweetness of berries and hibiscus with tart citrus and sturdy Australian gin. It’s refreshingly floral and effervescent, and goes down easy. You can recreate it at home with one considerable caveat: in order to truly capture its magic, you’ll need to purchase a $200+ bubble blaster. We think it’s a worthwhile investment.

The Australian gin, meanwhile, will be a cinch to secure. Gin production is booming down under, and a stellar array of affordably-priced examples are available on American shelves. “Our gin industry introduces the world to incredibly unique flavors, highlighting our native botanicals,” says Devchich. It’s a beautiful sight to behold.