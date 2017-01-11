The One Beer Festival You Must Go to Before You Die

More than 3,800 beers, 800+ breweries

Every year, the Great American Beer Festival takes over the Colorado Convention Center. And when I say "takes over," I mean there are breweries pouring beer as far as the eye can see. If you're farsighted, that probably doesn't seem too far. But I have 20/20 vision, and it is extremely far.

Behind long, long tables are volunteers and brewery employees pouring every single beer style you can imagine (96 of them, not including subcategories) from craft breweries all across the country. Once you've bought a ticket, all the beer inside is free -- they slosh a 1oz sample into your officially sanctioned plastic cup. And while some rare beers do run out early on, you still have your choice of more than 3,800 beers from 800+ breweries. Try to wrap your head around that. When I go to a beer bar, I'm psyched if it has more than 15 taps.