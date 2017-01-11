Tapped
Food & Drink

5 Beers Great Divide's Founder Is Drinking Right Now

By Published On 06/17/2016 By Published On 06/17/2016
Firestone Walker Luponic Distortion
Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
More From Tapped

related

The 5 Pumpkin Beers Boulevard's Brewer Is Drinking Right Now

related

The 5 Beers Breakside Brewery's Founder Is Drinking Right Now

related

5 Beers 21st Amendment's Founder Is Drinking Right Now

related

5 Beers Widmer Brothers' Brewer Has in His Fridge

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

Quick, JetBlue's Two-Day Flash Sales Has $34 Flights

Welcome to Tapped, where the brightest minds in beer pour out their suds-soaked knowledge. Drink it all in, right this way.

Denver legend Great Divide's mascot is the Yeti, a hairy mythical beast who lives in the woods and presumably makes a living selling jerky on TV. GD recently celebrated its 22nd year of craft beer-making excellence, throwing a party at its Barrel Bar in Denver, CO by pouring old favorites and new ones alike. Among the new beers is the hibiscus-driven and extraordinarily summery Nadia Kali saison, which is now available in cans. But before you go pick up Nadia, find out which five craft beers Great Divide's founder Brian Dunn is currently drinking.

Related

related

Lagunitas' Brewmaster Picks His 5 Favorite Beers of the Moment

related

Brewmasters Pick the One Beer They Crave on a Really Hot Day

related

Stone Brewing's Co-Founder on the 5 Beers He's Drinking Right Now
More From Tapped

related

The 5 Pumpkin Beers Boulevard's Brewer Is Drinking Right Now

related

The 5 Beers Breakside Brewery's Founder Is Drinking Right Now

related

5 Beers 21st Amendment's Founder Is Drinking Right Now

related

5 Beers Widmer Brothers' Brewer Has in His Fridge

related

Lagunitas' Brewmaster Picks His 5 Favorite Beers of the Moment
Odell Brewing Prop Culture
Odell Brewing Co.

Odell Prop Culture

Saison, 7.1%
Fort Collins, CO
"We had this at an outdoor concert, and it went great with big cheeses and dried sausages. It's a saison brewed with a blend of different Belgian yeast cultures, including Brett. I taste pineapple, mango, banana, and clove. The beer finishes dry and is super drinkable."

Firestone Walker Luponic Distortion
Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

Firestone Walker Luponic Distortion Revolution No. 001

IPA, 5.9%
Paso Robles, CA
"It has a sweet fruit aroma of pineapple and mango with a nice grapefruit flavor. The clean finish really allows the hops to show their stuff. This beer is done really well, and I look forward to having more of these."

Randy Bearden/Instagram

Toppling Goliath pseudoSue

Pale ale, 5.8%
Decorah, IA
"Hailing from Decorah IA, this single-hop Citra American pale ale is under 6% and really enjoyable. The beer has a citrus and mango hop profile and makes a point. The four I had in the fridge [were gone] in a couple days, so it's safe to say I liked this one."

thehungryarchitect/Instagram

Trappist Westvleteren 12

Belgian, 10.2%
Westvleteren, West-Vlaanderen Belgium
"This beer is in the house because my kids and I visited the tasting room at the monastery a year and a half ago when the boys were in Belgium racing bikes. Wow, this beer is a treat every time I have it. It has big notes of brown sugar, raisin, and spice with a fairly high level of carbonation; it's pretty boozy at a 10.2% ABV. This beer is all-around incredible."

Melvin Brewing/Instagram

Melvin IPA

IPA, 7.5%
Jackson Hole, WY
"These guys are brewing great beers! The IPA has a nice hop profile with citrus notes, and some fruity aroma (mango), but the fruit character is not over the top. Finishes dry with a good bitterness. Really enjoyable."

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and is gonna buy some Melvin the next time he sees it. Follow him to nerdy names: @LeeBreslouer.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Tapped

related

READ MORE
5 Beers Green Flash's Co-Founder Is Drinking Right Now
Tapped

related

READ MORE
5 Beers Evil Twin's Brewmaster Is Drinking Right Now
Tapped

related

READ MORE
5 Beers 21st Amendment's Founder Is Drinking Right Now
Tapped

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like