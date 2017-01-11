A Cheesy Martini Is Better Than a Dirty One

Inspired by the rainy days of your childhood and the greatest sandwich on earth, this vodka-soaked grilled cheese martini is like no other. The cheesy concoction was born—where else?—in a cheese store in the Flatiron District. NYC’s The Cellar soaks piping hot sandwiches in gallons of vodka, which are left to marinate for a day and then pressed. Make your own cheesy martini at home with cherry tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze, anytime, rain or shine.
Grilled Cheese Martini
Ingredients:
- 4 cups vodka
- 2 cups tomato juice
- 1 bunch basil, removed from stems
- 1 handful orange cherry tomatoes
- 6 slices white bread
- 6 slice cheddar cheese
- Balsamic glaze
- 3 slices prosciutto
- Ice
- Coffee filters
Directions:
- On a griddle, butter one side of 6 pieces of toast and place them butter-side down. Allow them to crisp up, but not fully brown, and place a slice of cheddar cheese on each un-buttered side of toast. Allow cheese to melt slightly and flip sandwiches together to make 3 separate grilled cheese sandwiches. Continue to flip the sandwiches until they form a nice golden crust.
- Slice each sandwich in quarters and stuff into a mason jar. Fill the mason jar entirely with vodka. Allow grilled cheese and vodka to infuse overnight.
- Fill an ice cube tray with tomato juice and stick into the the freezer overnight.
- Strain out the vodka by placing 2 coffee filters into a strainer. Pour the vodka through carefully, assuring the filters are straining out any lipids. You can also fish out the sandwiches and squeeze the liquid soaked up by the bread. Set vodka aside.
- On a griddle, crisp up the prosciutto and break into small bits and place on a small plate. On another plate, pour a layer of balsamic glaze. Rim your glass first with the balsamic glaze and then with the prosciutto bits. Set aside.
- In a shaker, muddle the basil and cherry tomatoes. Pour in 4 oz of the vodka and ice and shake vigorously. Strain and pour the drink into the glass over a single tomato ice cube. Top with two mini grilled cheeses on a skewer and serve.
