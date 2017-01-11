Need a Beer? Here Are All the Ways Drinking It Is Good for You.

It'll help you after you have a heart attack

Considering heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, odds are you might have a heart attack in your lifetime. Yeah, it sucks. On the upside, just because you have one doesn't mean you have to stop drinking beer. To the contrary -- Harvard researchers found that men who drank two drinks a day (aka a bottle/can of beer) were "42% less likely to die from heart disease."

It could help prevent Alzheimer's

A university in Madrid found that drinking two beers a day "limited the ability of aluminum to damage the brain," which is good, because aluminum is thought to be a factor in causing Alzheimer's. Does that mean if you drink four beers, you might double the effects of beer against aluminum? There's only one way to find out! (Also, probably not.)