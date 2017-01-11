28 Boozy Gifts for Less Than $75

A six-pack greeting card

Price: $4.95

Where to purchase: Smartsy

Everyone knows that a greeting card is an undeniably lame present. Like you-only-remembered-our friendship-while-picking-up-toothpaste-at-Walgreens lame. But, if that greeting card happens to also be a six-pack stocked with your buddy’s favorite beers, then they might forgive you for forgetting them. Maybe.

Sombrero shot glasses

Price: $9.99

Where to purchase: Perpetual Kid

Take it from us -- tequila shots aren’t just for Cancun-bound frat boys gone wild. Transition the drink into adulthood with these clever, colorful, and conveniently stackable little sombrero shot glasses. The elevated top rim holds the salt, while the brim serves as the perfect platform for a much-needed lime wedge.