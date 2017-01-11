Holy Crap, Guys. The 'Whassup?!' Commercial Is 17 Years Old.

Ah, 1999. The year Lou Bega ruled the charts, and every dude in America picked up his cordless dorm room phone to say, "Whassssssssup?!" to literally anyone who called it.

It might seem like simple nostalgia now, but that famous "Monday Night Football" Budweiser commercial put a Dukie-sized crater in the pop-culture zeitgeist. And now it's freakin' 17 years old -- older than "Damn Daniel" and his damn Vans, our current meme of the week.

Feel free to chill and drink a Bud while we take a look at its lasting impact.

True, true.