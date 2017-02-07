This Gadget Makes Almond Milk From Scratch in 30 Seconds

Using the Almond Cow is probably simpler than making a cup of coffee. And -- by making it yourself -- you'll know the almond milk you drink is fresh and additive-free. You also get the added benefit of knowing you made something, which might help add some purpose to your life.

One of the largest cons about almond milk is the pricing -- on Amazon Fresh, 48oz of almond milk runs between $3 and $4. Bougie, all-natural, organic almond milks can run a much higher price tag. With the Almond Cow, you are getting 1.3 liters (slightly less than 48oz) per every half-cup of almonds. Seeing as the device is $120 on Kickstarter, you'll start to make your money back by the 30th use (earlier if you're someone who buys high-end nut milks). You would be, erm, nuts not to take this deal.