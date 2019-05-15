We Tried the New Coffee That Tastes Like Twinkies, Ding Dongs, and More

Hostess is known for making snacks that you’ll find in supermarkets, convenience stores, and beloved Weird Al movies. Lately, they’re known for trying to turn those snacks into cereals, with mixed results. So it shouldn’t surprise you one bit that the company is making a new foray into coffee -- artificially flavoring 100% Arabica coffee to taste like the snack cake classics Twinkies, Sno Balls, Ding Dongs, and Honey Buns. But do they succeed? We fired up the Keurig machine and drank liquid versions of our favorite snacks. Here’s what we thought of Hostess’ new coffees.
Ding Dongs Coffee
I tried to drink this coffee black, but each box of Hostess java specifically says to brew 8-ounce cups and to add cream and sugar. Who am I to argue? (Also, I took one sip of it black and realized I’d made a horrible mistake.) As for the actual Ding Dongs, it practically melts in your mouth, and the chocolate cake and cream combination is as delicious as ever. It might be one of the more perfect snack cakes on the market.
With this coffee, once I splashed some half and half and sugar into the cup, it was ready to drink. It did have some artificial chocolate notes, but there was no hint of the creamy vanilla filling I was looking forward to. Vanilla seems like it might be a fairly easy flavor to mimic, but no dice. Those artificial chocolate notes linger long after you’ve drank the coffee, but unfortunately it doesn’t bring to mind the glorious Ding Dong at all. Now I feel like a real ding dong for trying this.
Honey Bun Coffee
I purchased the snack cake that corresponds to every coffee but this one. I don’t need a refresher in what a Honey Bun tastes like, mostly because I consumed my weight in Honey Buns while I ate Hostess + Post’s new Honey Bun-flavored cereal. The snack is all about honey and cinnamon notes, and I was pleasantly surprised that before I added coffee, I was getting a boatload of cinnamon aromas as it brewed.
I’m also happy to report that adding the cream and sugar didn't seem to diminish the cinnamon in any way. In fact, it tasted like a glass of horchata married both a Honey Bun and a cup of coffee. They’re polyamorous in this simile, don’t judge. It’s strange, because while the box says that “honey flavors are combined with glazed icing notes,” I got way more artificial honey and cinnamon notes. Is Hostess trying to play games with my tastebuds? Was I tasting something that’s not even there? Does this coffee even exist? Is everything an illusion?!
Sno Balls Coffee
Don’t you dare call them Snow Balls. These are Sno Balls, because this snack cake lost every spelling bee in elementary school. It’s essentially a Ding Dong covered in a layer of coconut and marshmallow. And it’s my least favorite of the four Hostess snacks mentioned here. It was also my favorite coffee! If you’re also anti-Sno Balls, I have some good news for you: this coffee doesn’t taste like one.
It was tough for me to believe, but this cup of java stood on its own! Sure, the coconut flavors are undeniably made by scientists wearing white lab coats, but it somehow works in this cup of coffee. There was also a hint of vanilla to brighten things up. Perhaps the best news is that if you’re hankering for coconut and vanilla flavors, drinking this coffee ensures you’ll never have to consume a snack that feels like you could play Wall Ball with it. It’s just not my thing.
Twinkies Coffee
I can’t remember the last time I had a Twinkie. After eating that pillowy sponge cake and decadent vanilla filling, I realized I’d been wasting my life eating thousands of foods that weren’t Twinkies. Remember the whole subplot of Zombieland was Woody Harrelson desperately trying to find some Twinkies? I get it now.
I’m not sure the coffee nails the “sweet flavors of Twinkies sponge cake,” as it advertises, but it certainly is not shy with the vanilla notes. In fact, like the Twinkie itself, the coffee’s a bit addictive. Even though this was the last coffee I tasted in one sitting, I kept going back for multiple sips. As with all of the coffees, it’s tough to say that you could drink any of these and be able to identify which Hostess snack cake it’s supposed to taste like. But if you want a cup of coffee that tastes more like snacks than actual coffee, these Keurig-friendly cups are a solid place to start.
