You Might Spend 2 Years of Your Life Hungover

When you're out at a bar and having a fantastic time, it seems like the night goes by so damn quickly. And yet usually the next day, it seems like the hangover never ends. But even though hangovers mercifully subside at some point, did you ever stop to think how much of your life you've spent in that awful, awful state? It turns out that people -- well, at least British people -- spend an average of two years of their lives hungover, according to a survey conducted by supplement company Healthspan and reported by Munchies.

The survey polled 2,000 people in the UK, asking them how many days a month they woke up feeling not-so-fresh. On average, the respondents said once a month, which averages out to 724 days per year. Considering how old the pubs in England are, we're gonna say being hungover is not new to the Brits.