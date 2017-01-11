Worldwide Winos: How People Drink Wine Around the World

A more typical way to serve the cocktail and other wines, would be out of a porron. A porron is essentially a glass booze bong, whose side spigot can be poured directly into your mouth. It is a point of pride to be able to hold the porron as far away as possible… or at least farther than the last guy. Other receptacles the Spanish enjoy their wine from are the botijo, an urn-like jug with one or more openings, and the bota de vino, a comma-shaped bladder usually made of leather.

“Tinto de Verano,” which translates to ‘Summer red wine,’ is relished by youths in the rest of the country, most frequently throughout the hottest months. It’s considered the poor man’s (or perhaps a more to-the-point) version of one of Spain’s most exported wine traditions -- sangria.