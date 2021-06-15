‘The Drinking Coach’ Tiffanie Barriere on the Importance of Sharing Black, LGBTQ+ Stories

When bartender Tiffanie Barriere started making cocktails for competitions, other contestants spun tales about their drinks, saying, “This bottle came from Lord So-And-So or Count Campari,” she remembers. It led her to wonder, “Why the hell am I not sharing my story?”

Barriere quickly zeroed in on the missing link: “Black stories in America sucked. We were in slavery for a very long time and there aren't a lot of great ones.” In the overwhelmingly white, straight, and male world of craft beverages, Barriere stands out. In her seven years as beverage director at the renowned One Flew South in Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, she says customers were, “Just not used to seeing a Black woman with bald hair coming in and shooting the game.”

But she never let that stop her, instead connecting with the restaurant and bar’s then-chef Duane Nutter in sharing overtly Black food and drink lore. Nutter hailed from Louisville, where he grew up with the stories of pre-prohibition bartenders. Hearing those furthered Barriere’s epiphany that she needed to bring the little-told histories of Black people in the drink industry to her audience. “I was really selling the cocktail versus the culture,” she tells Thrillist. But she was done with that. “We’re actually going to talk about slavery.”

Using the expertise she honed in the hospitality industry — in education and communication — she built her own business,

The Drinking Coach