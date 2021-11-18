How to Properly Batch Cocktails For Your Next Party

That’s where Death & Co’s new cocktail book Welcome Home can really come in handy. This is the third book from the staff of the innovative cocktail bar, which opened in Manhattan’s East Village in 2006 and now has locations in Denver and Los Angeles. This installment focuses on home bartending, offering tips and tricks to take our at-home drinks to the next level.

“It’s almost like we wrote this in the middle of a pandemic,” laughs Alex Day, who co-wrote the book with Nick Fauchald and David Kaplan. “Technically speaking, the martini you make at home could be the same on paper, but you lose things that make a bar magical in so many ways. We peel back those layers and share some of the tricks and reasons why a drink at a bar might subconsciously feel next level.”