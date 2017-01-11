Certified Beer Nerd: What It Takes to Be a Cicerone

That's intense. So once you become a Certified Cicerone, you’re basically a beer god, right?

Yes. Becoming a Certified Cicerone gets you entry to Eyes Wide Shut-style parties and free helicopter rides whenever you need them.



Seriously?!

Hell no. There are definitely people out there who take the exam for bragging rights, and I suppose there’s nothing wrong with that. And it’s true that the pass rate for the exam is super low: they used to say that it was lower than any of the 50 states’ bar exams (stupid lawyers!). But anyone who uses the certification as an excuse to lord their knowledge over people are the types who took the exam for all the wrong reasons.



Also, when I took the exam in June of 2015, there were three stages, with one above Certified Cicerone known as Master Cicerone. That exam is an entire exercise in knowing practically everything about beer, from the biochemistry and production practices right through history and recipe production. You have to fly to Chicago to take it over the course of a few days and everything. It’s an intense process.