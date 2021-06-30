Drink How to Reclaim Your Dive Bar Regular Status in 7 Steps Don't underestimate the importance of small talk.

PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

No matter what you're drinking, a cocktail at home can never quite measure up to one sipped from your favorite stool at your local dive bar. The memorabilia on the walls, music ringing through the speakers, the friendly nods from other regulars — it all creates an ambiance you just can't find outside of a dive. Thankfully, after months and months of missing that feeling, you can finally reclaim your seat at the bar again. The only problem? You've forgotten how to exist in almost any public setting — let alone a bar. In honor of National Dive Bar Day on July 7, take this opportunity to re-educate yourself on how to become the ideal dive bar regular, whether you're returning to a favorite spot you've greatly missed or finding a new go-to place. Keep these key principles in mind, and you'll be well on your way to sharing a round with the bartender once again.

Find the right dive for you Dive bars are not one-size-fits-all. From old-school Irish pubs to dimly lit karaoke joints to rowdy tiki bars, there's something for everyone — you just have to find the right match for your personality. Check out a few dives in your area, taking note of everything from the sports team they support to their happy hour specials. The right spot for you will feel comfortable and homey, the kind of place you could go every night and never get tired of it. If you're returning to an old favorite that just reopened, it should feel like you've never really left.

Get into a routine Once you've found your ideal bar, it's time to work on becoming a regular. The simplest way to make sure the staff remembers your face is by establishing a usual routine. Try to plan your visits for the same time of day — ideally during off-hours, so the bartenders aren't too slammed to notice. Keep everything the same, from the stool you choose at the bar to the drink you order. Pretty soon, the staff will start to recognize you as that person who always orders a 7-and-7.

Bond with the bartenders After a year-plus without IRL socializing, talking to strangers might feel a bit awkward. Even if your small talk skills feel a little rusty, strike up a conversation with the bartender. Ask how their night is going and show them you're genuinely interested by asking follow-up questions. Showing them that you actually care about them as a person — not just the person refiling your drink — will go a long way.

Meet the regulars Befriending the bartender is one thing — getting to know the other regulars can be a bit trickier. If you already have a good rapport with the bartender, they can help break the ice with an introduction. Otherwise, don't be afraid to introduce yourself. Making a new friend is almost like dating: Sometimes you just have to put yourself out there. Look for anything you might have in common. Maybe they're wearing your favorite team's jersey, or humming along to a song on the playlist you particularly like. Once you start talking, ask them what they're drinking and offer to get the next round. It's a simple gesture, but might just turn that stranger at the bar into your new drinking buddy.

Get in on the games Games like darts, pinball, and arcade basketball can be a huge part of the dive bar experience. There's no easier way to ruffle feathers than by accidentally skipping someone's turn at skeeball, though. Before you just jump into a game, make sure you know the dive bar's system. Some dives might keep a list of who's next on a big chalkboard behind the bar; others might require you to fork over a few bucks to get the darts from the bartender.

Know your jukebox etiquette Just because you love nothing more than '80s ballads doesn't mean everyone else at the bar feels the same way. Before you play just any song on the jukebox, remember that it's more like being a DJ than being at karaoke (unless your favorite dive bar just so happens to be a karaoke joint). Read the room, then pick a song that fits the vibe and won't cause everyone else in the room to groan.

Mind your manners Your parents probably weren't thinking about your future drinking days when they taught you to say "please" and "thank you." Still, having good manners will really endear you to the bar staff. Be kind to everyone who walks through the door, from the other customers to the bussers. Don't forget to show the staff how much you appreciate their service, both through generous tips and friendly words. Tipping big helps, but ultimately, it's that personal connection with everyone from the owner to the bartender that will help you cement your regular status.