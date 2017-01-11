How to Become a Regular at Your Local Bar

Over-tip

You'd be surprised how many aspiring regulars consistently undertip, only to later marvel at their increasingly poor service or lack of buybacks. If you love a place and want it to love you back, you have to pad that bill a little. An extra buck or two for every drink goes a long way, especially in the beginning. And keep in mind, once you start receiving those coveted free drinks/shots/fries/whatever, you’ll still need to leave the guys behind the taps a nice chunk of change in order to maintain your foothold.



Stay in your lane

When it comes to being a regular, little matters more than good manners. Sure you might have an insider's understanding of bar politics, but that doesn't mean you should talk smack about the new barback's dishwashing insufficiencies. And while you may be enjoying a special rapport with your favorite Friday night barkeep, don't assume that your burgeoning friendship comes along with the ability to cut lines or hang around after hours. Remember, being a regular is a privilege, not a right.

