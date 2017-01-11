You Might Be Paying Too Much for That Old, Old Whiskey

"For decades the whiskey industry had marketed age statements as a sign of quality, so it’s no wonder that new whiskey drinkers continue to judge a bottle's contents on the number printed on the label," says Becky Paskin, editor of ScotchWhisky.com. But they shouldn't!

"Age will give you some point of reference in terms of structure of the whiskey, but is older always better? Absolutely not," notes Bill Thomas from standout DC whiskey bar Jack Rose. "Some whiskeys will show good at eight, and some will show good at 10. And some will show good at 30. It depends."

Thomas even mentioned that he's seen five-year single-malt whiskeys (by law, Scotch must be matured for three years) auctioned off at two to three times more than the original retail price, simply because reviewers and whiskey lovers have recognized it as being something special.