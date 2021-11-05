8 Ways to Mix Up a New Old Fashioned This November and Beyond
Level up your Old Fashioneds, from unique garnishes to a different liquor entirely.
When it comes to classic drinks, there’s nothing more fitting than the Old Fashioned. Its sophisticated style and taste have lasted the test of time — and it’s a go-to for both special and casual occasions. The cocktail has become so popular within recent years that in 2015, the first week of November was coined Old Fashioned Week in France, and the holiday has since spread around the world.
Though Old Fashioned Week may come and go, the timeless cocktail itself deserves to be celebrated long past November. Whether it's through playing with flavors or curating an elevated atmosphere, here are a few tips for enjoying the classic cocktail all month (or season) long.
Make your Old Fashioned with rum instead of whiskey
Though the original recipe for an Old Fashioned — published in 1862 in Jerry Thomas' Bartenders Guide: How To Mix Drinks — included gin as the main alcohol, its most popular iteration calls for your favorite whiskey. Simply put, it never hurts to shake up your go-to concoction. By swapping whiskey for Pyrat XO Reserve rum, you can give your Old Fashioned a smooth and silky feel with hints of vanilla and honey (alongside the traditional two types of bitters and simple syrup). Enjoy the warm, toasty spices coming together alongside the sweet candied orange notes as you savor a new classic.
Make batch Old Fashioneds
Cocktails like Old Fashioneds may be crowd-pleasing, but all that muddling and stirring is not so great when you’re trying to serve a group. Enter: the big batch Old Fashioned. Yes, with a bit of math (and simple syrup instead of sugar cubes), you can multiply the recipe, mix all the ingredients together in a bottle, and be ready to pour out Old Fashioneds at a moment’s notice (or just let guests serve themselves). If you’re going the classic whiskey route with your Old Fashioned, start with a base like Angel’s Envy Rye or Bourbon; the usual 2 ounces per serving would become 2 cups for batching eight cocktails. One tip: Don’t forget to add water. Since you won’t be stirring the cocktails over ice (which dilutes the drink), you’ll need to add water with the rest of your ingredients — about ¼ to ½ ounce per serving should be right.
Invest in proper glassware
The Old Fashioned is such a classy cocktail, it has its own namesake glass (also known as a rocks glass or a lowball). And just like wine glasses are designed to properly aerate your vino, an Old Fashioned glass has a thick base for muddling the sugar and bitters, and a wide brim for letting out the aroma of the whiskey, bitters, and orange peel. Which means serving yours in anything less means you won’t be getting the true cocktail experience. Just remember: a traditional Old fashioned glass holds 6-8 ounces, while the double glasses hold 12-14 ounces. Beyond size, you can choose between a classic cut glass style or something more contemporary with a pop of color. This Aberfeldy Old Fashioned Glass would also be an impressive and gorgeous addition to your glassware and comes with a bottle Aberfeldy 12 Year Scotch Whiskey for lending your Old Fashioned bright notes of honey along with spices like cloves, allspice, and cinnamon.
Perfect your ice game
Ice has the ability to make or break some cocktails, and in a drink as simple as an Old Fashioned, it’s nearly as important as the orange twist. That big, crystal clear ice sphere mixologists pop into your Old Fashioned at the bar does more than just look super sexy, too. It melts slowly (more slowly, in fact, than large square cubes) so that you have time to taste the nuances of the drink before it gets diluted. With the right mold, these spheres are easy enough to pull off at home — just make sure you use filtered water if you want them crystal clear, or if your tap water isn’t great tasting.
Heat things up
Warm cocktails are only permissible for a few months out of the year, and November is one of them. This isn’t a green light to heat the whole cocktail on the stovetop — or worse, nuke it in the microwave — though. To properly warm an Old Fashioned (and warm you up on a chilly November night) heat about two ounces of water ’til it’s warm (not boiling!) and top off your cocktail with it. The result works the same as ice, but with the opposite effect: it dilutes the drink just enough and warms the cocktail to peak coziness.
Change the garnishes
The orange peel and cherry are signature finishes for the Old Fashioned, but there are too many flavors out there to just stick to this combination. Getting creative with garnishes can deliver a new taste to your drink and tickle your senses. For a more festive feel for the upcoming holidays, try adding a cinnamon stick or a sprinkle of nutmeg to your Old Fashioned. ('Tis the season, after all.) Or if you’re going for a more tropical holiday experience, top your glass with dried fruits like pineapple or apricots, which pairs well with an Old Fashioned made with the BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho rum (which includes notes of coconut, dried apricot, pineapples and caramelized banana). For those with a sweet tooth, dark chocolate is an excellent pairing for the Santa Teresa 1796 Old Fashioned for its caramel and bitter chocolate notes. You can get creative with your presentation by having your glass rimmed with melted chocolate, topping your drink with chocolate shavings, or simply enjoying a piece of chocolate alongside your drink to create your own taste balance.
Throw an Old Fashioned party
“Old Fashioned” is more than just the name of a cocktail — it’s a way of life. Pick up some old-timey glassware (see above!) from your local swap meet, throw on some formal wear or a tasteful vintage piece, and have friends over for a celebration of everyone’s favorite drink. After all, these are the Roaring Twenties. A proper old-time-y party should have some key details: music (think electro-swing), dancing (is anyone doing the Charleston on TikTok?), and no phones. We won’t blame you if you snap some pics, though.
Make a flight
The pursuit of perfection requires some trial and error. That’s where taste-testing comes in. Or, as it’s known in the drinking world, a flight. Mix up Old Fashioneds with slight variations and see which one you like best. Compare options made from Angel’s Envy rye, Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey (with coconut syrup subbing for standard simple syrup), or Pyrat XO Reserve rum.
Swap out the sugar for agave or honey, and try every bitter and infusion under the sun. Until you’ve mastered your own personalized recipe, you haven’t properly celebrated the Old Fashioned.