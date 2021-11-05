8 Ways to Mix Up a New Old Fashioned This November and Beyond

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF BACARDI

When it comes to classic drinks, there’s nothing more fitting than the Old Fashioned. Its sophisticated style and taste have lasted the test of time — and it’s a go-to for both special and casual occasions. The cocktail has become so popular within recent years that in 2015, the first week of November was coined Old Fashioned Week in France, and the holiday has since spread around the world. Though Old Fashioned Week may come and go, the timeless cocktail itself deserves to be celebrated long past November. Whether it's through playing with flavors or curating an elevated atmosphere, here are a few tips for enjoying the classic cocktail all month (or season) long.

Make your Old Fashioned with rum instead of whiskey Though the original recipe for an Old Fashioned — published in 1862 in Jerry Thomas' Bartenders Guide: How To Mix Drinks — included gin as the main alcohol, its most popular iteration calls for your favorite whiskey. Simply put, it never hurts to shake up your go-to concoction. By swapping whiskey for Pyrat XO Reserve rum, you can give your Old Fashioned a smooth and silky feel with hints of vanilla and honey (alongside the traditional two types of bitters and simple syrup). Enjoy the warm, toasty spices coming together alongside the sweet candied orange notes as you savor a new classic. Make batch Old Fashioneds Cocktails like Old Fashioneds may be crowd-pleasing, but all that muddling and stirring is not so great when you’re trying to serve a group. Enter: the big batch Old Fashioned. Yes, with a bit of math (and simple syrup instead of sugar cubes), you can multiply the recipe, mix all the ingredients together in a bottle, and be ready to pour out Old Fashioneds at a moment’s notice (or just let guests serve themselves). If you’re going the classic whiskey route with your Old Fashioned, start with a base like Angel’s Envy Rye or Bourbon; the usual 2 ounces per serving would become 2 cups for batching eight cocktails. One tip: Don’t forget to add water. Since you won’t be stirring the cocktails over ice (which dilutes the drink), you’ll need to add water with the rest of your ingredients — about ¼ to ½ ounce per serving should be right.

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF BACARDI

Invest in proper glassware The Old Fashioned is such a classy cocktail, it has its own namesake glass (also known as a rocks glass or a lowball). And just like wine glasses are designed to properly aerate your vino, an Old Fashioned glass has a thick base for muddling the sugar and bitters, and a wide brim for letting out the aroma of the whiskey, bitters, and orange peel. Which means serving yours in anything less means you won’t be getting the true cocktail experience. Just remember: a traditional Old fashioned glass holds 6-8 ounces, while the double glasses hold 12-14 ounces. Beyond size, you can choose between a classic cut glass style or something more contemporary with a pop of color. This Aberfeldy Old Fashioned Glass would also be an impressive and gorgeous addition to your glassware and comes with a bottle Aberfeldy 12 Year Scotch Whiskey for lending your Old Fashioned bright notes of honey along with spices like cloves, allspice, and cinnamon. Perfect your ice game Ice has the ability to make or break some cocktails, and in a drink as simple as an Old Fashioned, it’s nearly as important as the orange twist. That big, crystal clear ice sphere mixologists pop into your Old Fashioned at the bar does more than just look super sexy, too. It melts slowly (more slowly, in fact, than large square cubes) so that you have time to taste the nuances of the drink before it gets diluted. With the right mold, these spheres are easy enough to pull off at home — just make sure you use filtered water if you want them crystal clear, or if your tap water isn’t great tasting. Heat things up Warm cocktails are only permissible for a few months out of the year, and November is one of them. This isn’t a green light to heat the whole cocktail on the stovetop — or worse, nuke it in the microwave — though. To properly warm an Old Fashioned (and warm you up on a chilly November night) heat about two ounces of water ’til it’s warm (not boiling!) and top off your cocktail with it. The result works the same as ice, but with the opposite effect: it dilutes the drink just enough and warms the cocktail to peak coziness.

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF BACARDI