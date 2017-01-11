9 Ways You're Ruining Your Beer

You're using the wrong glass

Little-known fact: the only thing pint glasses do well is keep your beer from spilling all over your lap and sometimes they can't even manage that (see: every pair of jeans I own). The reason American bars lean on these useless vessels is because they're cheap, relatively durable, and easy to transport. In most beer-centric European countries, however, just about every type of beer is assigned its own specifically designed, corresponding glass. Order a Pilsner in a beer-centric Europe country and it arrives in a tall, gracefully tapered glass, narrow at the base to showcase its delicate color and maintain its signature high carbonation and wider at the top to encourage a frothy, aromatic head. So if you want to treat that $9 craft beer like the special snowflake it is -- and, by all means, you should -- try to get your hands on an appropriate glass.