How to Drink Like a Boss: Scotch

To chill or not to chill?

If you're planning to drink your Scotch mixer-free, there are two main ways to do that. The first, neat, is as easy-peasy as it gets -- a couple of ounces just poured into a glass, preferably a tulip-shaped whisky glass or a brandy snifter. These glasses both feature full, rounded bowls that taper towards the rim, which works to showcase the liquor's color, body, smell, taste, and finish. If it's a particularly fancy bottle, those in the know also recommend adding a few drops of water to bring out flavors that otherwise might have been masked by the liquor's boozy punch.

The second way Scotch heads do it up is on ice, handed over in a heavy-bottomed rocks glass. Truthfully, the icy effect actually does little to show off the whisky itself -- some people just prefer to drink their drinks in sub-zero form. Neat devotees poo-poo this choice since freezing temperatures tend to mute flavor and melting ice results in watery alcohol, but if that's how you like it, you do you, partner. If it's a nicer whisky, try for one of those massive ice blocks trendy cocktail bars are so fond of -- the cube's broad surface area and solid composition will slow down that whole melting thing.