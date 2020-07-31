Weekend Project: How to Infuse Your Own Liquor At Home

I miss New York nightlife. I miss the sticky floors of dive bars with beer and shot specials and swanky speakeasies with dim lights and surprising, herbaceous ingredients. I miss happy hour micheladas with a side of chips and guac. I miss The Long Island Bar, home to one of the best burgers in Brooklyn and quite possibly my absolute favorite cocktail -- a bright passionfruit number laced with jalapeño-infused tequila and Aperol. I can easily drink an entire pitcher.

When the severity of the pandemic took hold, outings to bars halted, but my desire for a delicious cocktail did not. How could I -- someone who has absolutely no experience in mixology -- attempt to recreate my favorite drinks at home? Infused liquors sound complicated on the cocktail menu, so I was hesitant to make my own attempts. Desperation set in. I had been dreaming of a genuinely spicy jalapeño margarita for weeks. So I reached out to two mixologists: Paul Benkert, owner of the Baltimore-based Bluebird Cocktail Room, and Mac Gleason, the head bartender at The Wayland in New York City, to get their tips and tricks on crafting a perfect infusion.

As it turns out, infusing is pretty straightforward and simple. “A habanero thrown into a jug of tequila is probably as simple as it gets,” Benkert said. “But then there are the bars that just let it sit there on the back bar for months and charge 4 bucks for a shot. That's nasty.”

Don’t be like those bars. Instead, if you’re trying to lace your liquor with some serious flavors, the best method is to slice up some of your ingredients -- whether that be your favorite chilies, citrus peels, sprigs of rosemary, or a handful of crushed hard candies -- toss them in your jug of preferred alcohol, and let it do its thing in the fridge. “Things will happen faster at room temperature. In my opinion, while the refrigerator takes longer, I think it yields a cleaner, more refreshing flavor -- kind of borrowing from the low and slow idea.”

I was inspired to pursue my jalapeño marg dreams so I chopped up half a jalapeño, left the seeds in (because, at first, I was convinced it would not be spicy enough), and topped it with tequila in a mason jar. Then I put it in the fridge and waited.

The first day, the tequila tasted pretty much like unaltered tequila. The second day, there was a pinprick of heat, but I was not yet satisfied. By day four, the jar was genuinely spicy -- way too spicy to use on its own. A simple shot yielded a coughing fit and watery eyes. I strained the mixture, tossed out the jalapeño, and returned the tear-inducing tequila to my fridge. I had accomplished my goal of making a genuinely spicy infusion; perhaps I had accomplished it too well. The heat was the forefront of the infusion and I wished that the green flavor of jalapeño could be more present, since it’s been overshadowed by the intense spice.

Gleason has a solution for this. “Long term infusion is no better than rapid infusion; they're just different and thus yield different results. If you want more jalapeño flavor versus spiciness than you’d want to rapidly infuse.”