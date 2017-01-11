How to Level Up Food and Wine Pairings

Wine pairing is hardly the purview of just wine snobs and sommeliers; in fact, it's hardly tricky at all, so long as you treat wine like you would any other flavor. Sometimes flavors work well together, enhancing one another -- and other times, they don't. Peanut butter and chocolate? Hell yeah! Peanut butter and mayonnaise? Noooo, thank you.

With that in mind, here are a few things you should do when matching up food and wine.