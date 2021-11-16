Forget the Espresso Martini and Choose the Carajillo Instead

“Madrugada” is one of Keeler’s favorite words. “It translates to early morning, but it’s usually specifically referring to that 1 am to 5 am time, right before sunrise—that weird crossover where people that are still out want to be out and people that are waking up in the morning are going to work.”

The Madrugada consists of a homemade orgeat that mimics the flavor profile of horchata. Orgeats are nut or seed-based syrups, typically made from almonds. But Keeler makes his own version, with rice milk and toasted pecan. And instead of espresso, the team at Suerte makes a bitter cold brew concentrate by soaking a pound of coffee beans overnight.

Making the pecan orgeat is a multi-step endeavor that might not be easily accomplished at home, but the good news is that it can be substituted with horchata. “What’s fun is the drink can be as sweet as you want,” Keeler says. His trick is to include shaved, 80% dark chocolate at the top to balance out the sweetness.

“In coffee cocktails, the garnish isn’t always super important, but here you can really change the way the cocktail works by adding that final ingredient. I’ve made a couple coffee cocktails in the past with chili and orange,” Keeler says. “Really thinking about what you like out of coffee and translating that into a drink can lead to some fun creations.”

Coffee drinks, it seems, are here to stay. “I haven’t heard anybody ask for a Vodka Red Bull in forever,” Keeler jokes.