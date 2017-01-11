The Sidecar: Simple Recipe, Complex History

There are certain mixtures that any bartender worth his margarita salt should have under his belt and the sidecar is toward the top of that list. At once smoky and citrusy, it’s an easy-to-make drink that still feels a little luxurious. It’s as simple as it is delicious: cognac, orange liqueur, lemon juice. So how did something so easy to concoct end up the subject of its own national holiday while more laborious cocktails get no recognition? Perhaps because a mysterious beginning gives it an aura of cool.

Almost one hundred years after the drink first came into vogue, there’s still some debate about its origins. Some cocktail historians insist the drink was created in New Orleans in the late 19th century, taking the name of the leftover liquor bartenders poured into shot glasses at the end of the night. The Ritz Paris is also credited with inventing the recipe in 1917 for an American army captain who arrived daily in a motorcycle sidecar, a private driving the motorcycle itself.