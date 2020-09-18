Weekend Project: How to Make the Perfect Shochu High Ball

Choosing your flavor

There isn’t one clear-cut way to make a chuhi. If anything, part of what makes chuhi such a popular drink is its versatility and customizability. Miura agreed. “I think one of the appeals behind chuhis is that you can make your own flavor, adjust the sweetness and customize it to your liking,” he said. “It’s really all up to you.”

The DIY spirit behind chuhi is also tied to its postwar, working class origins in Sanya, Tokyo. According to writer Hiromi Kudo, chuhis first became popular in downtown izakayas in the 1950s among factory workers and laborers as an affordable alternative to whiskey highballs. Simply put, korui shochu was cheaper and taxed lower than whiskey. Izakayas, at the time, used whatever they had on hand -- such as citric acid, lemon fragrance and sugar -- to mask the taste of low-grade shochu and replicate American highballs, which came to Japan by way of the American occupying forces after World War II. “The whiskey heyday of postwar Japan was created by a raging new wave of American culture,” Kudo wrote. “Chuhis are embodiment of the ‘shadow of America’ that defined postwar Japan.”Today, chuhis come in every flavor imaginable. I personally like citrus-based chuhis, such as grapefruit, lemon, lime and yuzu, but Miura says that Calpico sours -- chuhis made from the tart, lactic Japanese soft drink and shochu -- are a popular choice at his restaurants too. Miura has also had success using cocktail syrups, like Lychee, for chuhis as well. If you’re looking for a non-sweet alternative, you can also ditch the sparkling water and mix your shochu with green tea to make a ryokucha-hi, or oolong tea for a oolong-hi. Miura said that ratio is everything in making a good chuhi, especially in the United States, where trade regulations limit the alcohol content of shochu.

“In Japan, when they make chuhi, they use shochus with higher ABVs, like 30%, so it’s concentrated and stronger.” he said. “In the US, because of regulations, all of the shochu sold here is below 24%, so you might have to put a little more shochu to balance it out. This makes it difficult to keep the carbonation because we have to put in a lot of shochu and it’s watered down, so that’s definitely something you want to adjust to taste too.”

For this specific weekend project, I asked Miura for guidance on making a lemon sour -- one of my favorite chuhi cocktails and, apparently, the most popular canned chuhi-type drink in Japan. “Lemon sour is booming in Japan,” he said.