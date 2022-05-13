How to Mix Smirnoff Lemonade Cocktails at Home
The bold flavors should be center stage.
Flavored spirits can seem a little daunting to mix up at home thanks to their bold taste and color. But before you reach for the standard ice and tonic water, get acquainted with these tips from mixologist Camille Wilson, creator of The Cocktail Snob, who has some ideas for elevating two flavored spirits — Smirnoff Peach Lemonade and Pink Lemonade — to pro cocktail status. From using fresh mint to highlighting the color with edible flowers, here’s how she suggests creating cocktails with both:
Let the flavor shine
Because balance is important in any cocktail recipe, Wilson recommends keeping add-ins simple when mixing drinks with flavored spirits. “That way, you can enjoy the fun flavor infusion and you won’t have to worry about the ingredients in the glass competing with one another,” she says. Generally, that means keeping the mixers neutral, like tonic water, seltzer, or a little sparkling wine, with a bit of simple syrup (or herbs!) and a garnish.
Don’t forget the ice
Ice is one of the most essential cocktail ingredients you have in your home — be it for cooling down the drink or adding a bit of water to the cocktail — but it’s usually the most overlooked. “No matter how you choose to imbibe this spirit, whether on its own or in a cocktail, you should definitely mix it with ice,” Wilson says. The question of shaking or stirring, though, depends on what else is in the drink. More often than not, you’ll want to reach for the shaker with Peach or Pink Lemonade cocktails, or serve over ice.
Lean into fresh herbs
Fresh herbs can elevate even the simplest drinks into a classy and refreshing cocktail, and they work especially well in fruity, summer-y lemonades. “When thinking about the flavor profile of Smirnoff Peach Lemonade, my mind immediately goes to an herb that will marry well with the peach and citrus flavors and add freshness,” Wilson says. Her top choice to accomplish that with the Peach flavor is mint, making for a classic summer cocktail. As for the Pink Lemonade option, she suggests fresh rosemary or sage, with a bit of sparkling water, for a light, bubbly adult lemonade.
Riff on the classics
If you’re looking to try something a little more complex at home, take a note from classic cocktails. “A great way to use infused spirits is to use them in classic cocktails,” Wilson says. “For example, you can try a flavored spirit in a classic vodka drink like a Cosmopolitan to give it a fun refresh.” For an even more impressive party trick, you can try Wilson’s riff on a margarita, the “Peach-arita,” which replaces the tequila with Smirnoff Peach Lemonade combined with the classic simple syrup, orange liqueur, and fresh lime juice. Don’t forget to salt the rim!
Highlight the color
A good cocktail doesn’t just smell and taste delicious, it needs to look good, too. You’ll likely enjoy your drink even more if you take a few moments to present it in an elevated way. “Both spirits are a beautiful light pink, peach-y color. I would use edible flowers, fresh lemons, and peach slices to complement the gorgeous colors,” Wilson recommends. Just make sure that any flowers you use are specifically marked as “edible” before you add them to your cocktail.
Go DIY for a crowd
Large format cocktails are perfect for summer barbecues and backyard get-togethers, especially adult lemonades. Just mix the Smirnoff Peach or Pink Lemonade spirits with a bit of homemade sweetened lemonade. To customize the drinks, Wilson suggests setting out different garnishes like peach slices, mint leaves, and rosemary sprigs for a DIY moment.